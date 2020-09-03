Chattooga County native and artist, Jordan Poole, hiked local trails twice daily during quarantine and captures beautiful images of nature.
His collection of images has been shared on social media and enjoyed globally, giving area residents (and everyone else) a glimpse at the natural beauty of Chattooga County. Upon returning to his native Chattooga County, Poole began taking daily hikes and photographing much of what he saw.
“I found that many people across the nation needed an image of God’s beauty in these troubled times,” Poole said. “And my photographs seem to provide comfort for so many.”
“Chattooga Skies” is available on Amazon or following a link on the artist’s website www.pooledesigns.com.