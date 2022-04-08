The sound of a bat cracking against a baseball. The smell of wet grass under the warm sun in the morning. The sight of blue caps with orange letters across the field. This is an average day at Lakepoint in Cartersville where the Georgia Highlands College baseball team practices and plays home games.
This season, Lakepoint Digital Media is producing an episodic documentary called “On the Charge” featuring GHC’s baseball team.
“Our standard is simple,” head coach Dash O’Neill says in the first episode. “Number one, we believe. There’s nothing we can’t accomplish together. There’s no reason we can’t have one hundred percent graduation, a hundred perfect of guys move on. There’s no reason we can’t do well in the classroom. There’s no reason why we can’t be great in the community. And there’s no reason why we can’t win a championship.”
Each episode highlights a different part of college baseball as the team trains in the pre-season and starts playing games.
The Lakepoint Digital Media Director Cory McCartney is following the team and releasing each episode on YouTube and Facebook. His background includes working with Fox Sports and Sports Illustrated and authoring the books “Tales from the Atlanta Braves Dugout” and “The Heisman Trophy: The Story of an American Icon and its Winners.”
The current Week 6 poll for the 2022 NJCAA DI Baseball Rankings has GHC’s baseball team listed at #11 in the nation. The team has a staggering 32 wins with only 3 losses, and they are coming off a three-game win streak after taking down South Georgia State (11-3) on April 5.
Most recently, the team has been praised for its explosive batting power with a lineup of players who have consistently knocked the ball out of the park with home runs. And if you’re following along with the documentary series, you’ll know exactly why the players celebrate each home run with a Viking helmet.