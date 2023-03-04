The McCoy Southern Women Writers Lecture welcomes comic book researcher Qiana Whitted to Berry College on March 13.
Whitted will discuss the depiction of the civil rights era in comics and graphic novels at 7 p.m. in the Evans Auditorium. With a focus on comics produced during the 1950s and 1960s, Whitted will discuss the activism of Southern women and how comic books have chronicled their work.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Whitted’s research focuses on Black literary and cultural studies with an emphasis on American comics. Her book “EC Comics: Race, Shock, and Social Protest” won the 2020 Will Eisner Industry Award for Best Academic/Scholarly Work. She recently wrote the introduction for the “Black Panther” volume of Marvel’s Penguin Classics collection.
Whitted received her M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in American Studies and African American Studies from Yale University and was the recipient of the Ford Foundation Dissertation Fellowship. In 2022, she received the University of South Carolina Russell Research Award in the Humanities and Social Sciences.
She currently serves as the Director of the African American Studies Program at the University of South Carolina.
The McCoy Southern Women Writers Lecture is sponsored by Berry Alum Barbara McCoy and her husband, Buzz McCoy. The lecture series brings noted Southern woman writers or scholars to campus for free, public readings and classroom visits.