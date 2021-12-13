Oak Hill & the Martha Berry Museum will host a free community day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 to celebrate the last week of its holiday season.
“Community Day gives us the chance to connect with local residents and hear their memories while we share our own and experiences and Berry history,” said Madison Massey, Oak Hill student worker.
The event will include free admission and all-day access to the Oak Hill home. While enjoying festive refreshments and period decorations, guests will enjoy live music in the mansion’s parlor performed by local and Berry community members and take part in holiday activities such as creating Victorian-style ornaments.
In the first half of the day, guests will have the opportunity to have their pictures taken for the holidays by a photographer. For even more holiday spirit after touring the estate, guests can explore the “Gift of Christmas” exhibit featured in the Martha Berry Museum and pick up some gifts at the Oak Hill Gift Shop.
The Oak Hill home, built in the 1880s, is the Greek Revival mansion of Martha Berry, founder of Berry College. Oak Hill was the childhood home of Berry and later became her adult residence, altered to her personal taste. Oak Hill was gifted by Berry to the schools and remains intact as she left it in the 1930s.
The museum has multiple galleries including the permanent exhibition “The Berry College Timeline Exhibition.” This exhibition tells the history of The Berry Schools’ development from a small Sunday School in a small cabin to a four-year Liberal Arts College. The estate also features the Original Cabin, award-winning gardens, the Walkway of Life and additional trails, and the Christopher Browning Pavilion.
For additional information, contact the Martha Berry Museum at 706-368-6789 or oakhill@berry.edu and visit www.berry.edu/oakhill. Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, part of Berry College, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.