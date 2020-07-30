The Cedartown Performing Arts Center will host a slightly modified version of Art Gala 2020 on Aug. 15.
Guests can expect to see more than 200 works of art from regional artists and a live performance by Courtney Renee Jazz.
Some artwork will be available for purchase with some proceeds supporting the Children’s Enrichment program. Wine will be available and there is an optional donation at the door.
One-way traffic will be implemented within the gallery ending with an outdoor concert (weather permitting). Informational sheets will be made available for those interested in purchasing art.
The event runs from 7-9 p.m. Cedartown Performing Arts Center is located at 205 East Avenue in Cedartown.