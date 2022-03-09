The Anamchara Gallery in Cedartown will be holding a demonstration to support Ukraine on Sunday at 2 p.m. The event comes in the wake of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Lucy Julia Johnston Hale is a gallerist at Anamchara Gallery and frequently displayed her socially engaged art at the Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University.
The museum received a distressed email from Polish artist, Daria Solar, whose work has also been displayed at the Reece Museum. Solar's email urged readers to raise awareness for Ukrainians and Polish people who are suffering during the Russian invasion.
"All the Poles are feeling tremendously afraid and just ethically challenged," Hale said as she reflected Solar's situation. "Because the number of refugees just keep growing."
Gallery owner Mike Burton and associate director John Johnston have opened up the doors to Anamchara to support to the Ukrainian community. Their purpose in the demonstration is to raise awareness about the threats Ukrainians and Poles face during the invasion.
"The name of the gallery means 'soul friend' in Celtic Irish, and our idealistic goal is to be the soul friend of the community by offering art exhibits, art training and also musical performances," Hale said.
During the demonstration, attendees will quietly stand together to show their support. There will be a speaker, musical performances, and Hale will read a letter in support of Solar and Ukrainian people. The goal is to make a video archive and send it to Solar to show American support for Ukraine.
The demonstration will be held at Anamchara Gallery, 419 South College Street, Cedartown, at 2 p.m. on Sunday.