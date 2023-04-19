Anamchara Gallery, an art gallery in Cedartown, will host a special showcase of art and music by regional artists beginning Saturday, April 22.
"Till We Have Faces" is the name of the exhibit which will run through May 20. A reception will be held on Saturday from 2-7 p.m. featuring artwork, live music and refreshments.
The gallery is large art space renovated from what was a former Catholic church. The building was purchased by long time artists Mike Burton and John Johnston who partnered on the renovation.
Johnston, the Gallery Director, said the show will feature local and regional artists displaying professional fine art, paintings, sculpture, multimedia, and pottery. The work will also be available for purchase.
"Attendees can also enjoy a live band and three exceptional singers from 2- 8 p.m.," he said. "Refreshments will be served for the duration of event and there will be door prizes."
Featured artists are:
Julian Cowart - sculptures and paintings
Lucy Julia Hale - nationally recognized collages
Feliciano Abburo - authentic Argentinian pottery
Rachael Eichholtz - impressionist oil paintings
Sara Esther Merry - sculptures and paintings
Holly Chaffin - paintings and multimedia work
Jane Biggers - ceramics and paintings
Jordan Bradshaw - singer and songwriter
Anamchara Gallery is located at 419 College Street in Cedartown.