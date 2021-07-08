The 8th Annual Cave Spring Motorcycle Rally and Music Festival returns to 100 Davis Road in Cave Spring on July 23 and 24.
The event benefits Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority and will feature a variety of activities.
Friday’s music lineup includes Jayron Weaver & Hailey Fletcher, The Unusual Suspects and Bennie Gray & The Trailer Park Cowboys. On Saturday, musical performers will be Atomic Boogie, Daddy Irv and Jeff Rogers Band.
Saturday’s activities will include a poker run, bike show and on Sunday there will be CMA biker church.
Gates open at noon on Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is $15 on Friday, $25 on Saturday or a weekend pass for $35.
Onsite parking and camping are available. Primitive is $10, RV is $40 and VIP infield RV parking is $150.
The event is BYOB.
For additional information, email bwabernathy@gmail.com or misseysartin@aol.com