The 46th annual Cave Spring Arts Fest returns to Rolater Park Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13.
The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 13.
The event will feature artists and crafters displaying and selling a variety of work including photography, pottery, textiles, woodwork, jewelry, metalwork, furniture and yard art.
Food vendors will be on hand selling various types of entrees, snacks and drinks.
Visitors can also take a cool dip in the pool or see a two-story log cabin that belonged to Cherokee Avery Vann before 1838 or visit antique shops in downtown Cave Spring.
Admission is $5. Children 12 and under enter free.