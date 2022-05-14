Catherine Britt Purdue was recently given Emeritus status by the Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association. Pictured are (standing) Diane Lanham, incoming president; Cynthia Ables, treasurer; Juanita King, outgoing president. Seated — Catherine Britt Perdue and her daughter Joyce Perdue Smith.
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association bestowed the status of Emeritus to Catherine Britt Perdue at their monthly meeting on May 9.
Perdue served the organization during the 1990s after her retirement from a 40-year career as a teacher. She and her husband, Eugene Perdue, Sr., spent a considerable amount of time continuing to serve the Floyd-Rome area. This included Eugene’s tenure as president of the FRREA, of which he and Catherine were members and fostered the organization’s purpose.
Mrs. Perdue was born and raised in Atlanta and attended David T. Howard Elementary School through 7th grade. She then attended the Mather School for Girls in Beaufort, South Carolina. It was at Mather that she gained a special appreciation for music and business education; and participated in the WWII effort, as Paris Island was nearby. She would receive her high school diploma from Mather, and bachelor’s degree from Morris Brown College in 1949.
She later returned to teach at Mather School for Girls; followed by a full teaching career at Bremen City Schools, the Fairview School in Cave Spring, Main High School in Rome, South Carolina School for the Deaf; and her longest tenure of near 30 years at Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring.