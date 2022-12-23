Cards, candy, and carols for Rome's firefighters

Two local social service agencies are celebrating auspicious years.
The Floyd Training Center for developmentally and intellectually disabled adults was founded in 1972 making this year their 50th anniversary.
Angel Express, Inc., local all volunteer, nonprofit goods and services network founded in 1993, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.
The two organizations have been community partners for 25 years, as Floyd Training Center clients regularly volunteer for Angel Express in many different ways.
Angel Express founder and director Janet Baltzer travels as a volunteer to the Floyd Training Center weekly to lead a variety of activities. The Floyd Training Center is across the street from the Rome Fire Station Administration Offices and Education Center and Fire Station No. 3. on 12th Street.
Twenty individuals from Floyd Training Center at all levels of ability, including deaf and blind, participated in a project to honor their fire fighting neighbors by making cards, gift bags, and filling canisters with candy. They worked for over a month to complete canisters of candy, one for each of Rome’s ten fire stations, including 175 firefighters.
The clients spent one session mixing holiday candy in a large tub and filling the canisters.
FTC client Mikaela stated, “That was the most fun I’ve ever had with candy!”
The fire stations each have three shifts so 30 cards were made, one for each shift. In addition, 12 different cards and special gift bags were made for the 12 men and women at the 12th Street fire station. The bags and cards featured firefighter motifs including the Firefighter’s Prayer, red fire trucks, and Dalmatian fire dogs.
Baltzer and her sister in law, graphic artist Beth Anna McGuire, adapted artwork from a Christmas ornament to make a sticker for the bags and cards with a fireman’s hat and seal. Large letters read “Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes.” So there was no doubt who these gifts were for. Additional ink stamps expressed thanks — “Grateful for your Service” and “Hey, Thanks, You’re the Best!”
But the most memorable part of the project was the opportunity to deliver the gifts in person to the fire station.
On Dec. 16, 11 clients, two staff, and Janet and Sam Baltzer walked or were transported wearing Santa hats, ringing sleigh bells and singing carols across the street from Floyd Training Center. Shana Williamson, operations coordinator for the fire department, had arranged for fire trucks with lights flashing to block traffic as the FTC clients crossed. A crowd of fire fighters, administrators and fire safety educators graciously welcomed them.
The fire fighters had just returned minutes earlier from responding to an actual fire. The clients sang two carols with sign language to the fire fighters and presented Fire Chief Troy Brock with the gifts. Everyone was put in the holiday spirit.
Shasta Farrer and Linda Patty, fire safety educators, passed out goody bags to the clients.
“We wait around 24 hours a day for something bad to happen. It’s really great when something nice happens,” Patty said.
Fire Chief Troy Brock and Chief of Operations Clete Bonny similarly stated that the Rome Fire Department is always happy to support the special needs community. The crowning touch was a chance to explore a hook and ladder fire engine with siren blaring and lights flashing which then escorted the clients back to the Floyd Training Center.
Sarah Jones is the new executive director of Floyd Training Center who started on October 1. She commented, “FTC is proud of our partnership with Angel Express and the creative ways we get to give to our community. Everyone has been excited to show our support to our local station and fire fighters across Rome. What a festive way to give back!” Sandra Montgomery, FTC program supervisor added, “We were glad to bring some cheer to them because they certainly brought cheer to us!”