North Georgia Cruisers and Summerville Main Street are teaming up to host a car show and Cowboy Festival on Saturday.
The Labor Day weekend car and truck show takes place at the Chattooga County Agricultural Center, 33 Middle School Rd. in Summerville. Proceeds will benefit various area programs for the needy.
Car and Truck Show registration will begin at 8 a.m. and will run through noon, when judging will begin. Car and Truck registration for the show will be $25 the day of the event.
There will be a grand prize giveaway of $500. Awards, door prizes and a money tree will also be featured. Fried pies by Reita will also be available.
Combined with the car and truck show will also be the Cowboy and Western Heritage Festival. Summerville Main Street will bring a celebration of western traditions and the cowboy lifestyle as the theme throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s Cowboy Festival will feature a chuck wagon, a vintage Western firearms display, including buffalo guns, and a progression of Colt revolvers from 1836 to 1873, as well as a jail wagon and vendors with period clothing and accouterments for sale.
The rolling U.S. Marshall Jail Wagon should be a photo spot favorite. Event goers will have the chance for photos in the jail wagon, or to have a friend on site “arrested and jailed.”
Also included will be an “Old Time Gambling Game” tent manned by a “Soapy Smith” reenactor teaching old time gambling games for fun. Various vendors will also be on site. Parking and entrance to the event are free to the public.