With current fuel prices remaining high, area cancer patients need more help than ever getting assistance so they can make it to lifesaving treatments. Cancer Navigators is hosting virtual and in-person races this spring to raise funds specifically for the transportation program.
Cancer Navigators, established in 2006, serves as a complement to the medical expertise of cancer care providers by guiding those in northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama affected by cancer toward a better understanding of diagnosis and care while connecting them with needed resources. The organization provides the following free services: social support, counseling, nutrition assistance, transportation assistance, medical supplies, wigs, hats and scarves, stress management and caregiver support.
Every $25 purchases a gas card or bus voucher to provide a cancer patient in crisis the opportunity to fight and increase their chances of survival.
Signups for a virtual run, walk or biking event have already begun. Racers can run, walk or bike anywhere they want for either 1 mile or 3.1 mile (5K) virtual races. You can go the distance all at once or in increments.
Virtual Race Options
5K Registration — Receive T-shirt and medal ($30)
5K Registration for 2020/2021 Racers — Receive T-shirt, medal, and $5 discount ($25)
5K Team Registration — Receive t-shirt, medal, and $5 discount if registering as a group of 5 or more ($25)
1 Mile Fun Run — Receive medal only ($15)
In-Person Fun Run/Walk
The in-person 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk will take place Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at the Barron Stadium Track prior to Cancer Navigators’ Annual Daisy Drop at 3 p.m. All virtual racers are invited to participate in the June 5 event no additional charge.
In addition to helping a local cancer patient, all racers will be entered into a drawing to win a “Dinner for Two” gift card to Chipotle.
“Every contribution benefits someone struggling with cancer, and has tremendous impacts, giving invaluable gifts of relief and hope to patients and their caregivers,” said Sarah Husser, Cancer Navigators Fundraising & Community Outreach Coordinator.
Register online at www.cancernavigatorsga.org or by contacting the Cancer Navigators office at 706-509-5040. The deadline to register is June 5, which is National Cancer Survivors Day.
On that day, the organization will also hold its annual Daisy Drop on the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge at the Town Green from 3-4 p.m. Cancer Navigators staff will be onsite handing out daisies that attendees can drop into the river and pay tribute to loved ones affected by cancer.
Those who can’t attend the June 5 event can stop by the Cancer Navigators office during the afternoon of Friday, June 3 to pick up daisies and plan their own event. Cancer Navigators is located on the third floor of the Harbin Clinic Cancer Center, 255 W. Fifth St. SW, in Rome.