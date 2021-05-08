Roy Philpot, Bobby Mixon, James Gribble and Randy James.
These are men whose memories and legacies in the community will live on through a very special scholarship program that saw yet another celebration a week ago.
Several community members gathered at a primitive campsite at the Rocky Mountain Fishing and Recreation Area last week. It was the perfect setting for local nonprofit Summit Quest, to present scholarships to four very deserving young people to pursue their education.
“About five years ago we decided to develop a scholarship and name it in memory of Roy Philpot,” said William James, Summit Quest’s founder. “His daughter Nancy is on our board and she and her family do a lot of fundraising in Roy’s memory so we started with that one scholarship.”
Over the years, the organization — which traditionally has offered resources and activities to kids and families affected by cancer — has added more scholarships to the program thanks to the generosity of other local families and donors. And each new scholarship bears the name of someone whose legacy will live on through the program. As previously mentioned, they are Roy Philpot, Bobby Mixon, James Gribble and James’ own father, Randy James.
“This year we gave the whole thing a name, the Campfire Scholarship Program,” James said. “That’s the umbrella to have people apply for these scholarships — people whose stories sort of connect with what we’re trying to accomplish.”
The reason the term Campfire is so appropriate is that Summit Quest has always used the outdoors as a way of bringing joy to families touched by cancer. But more than that, James said, the original scholarship was sort of a spark that caught fire and is now reaching a much wider community with its light and warmth.
The four young people who were this year’s recipients of $1,000 scholarships are Ellie Getchell, William Jasper, Kaitlin Beall and Analieze Gonzales. They were among dozens of applicants for the scholarships.
“The scholarships are open to the public,” James said. “It doesn’t have to be one of the families we serve but it does have to be someone with a cancer connection. And the scholarships have to be used to further their education. It doesn’t have to be in a traditional college setting. It can be trade school, we’ve had a recipient use his scholarship toward lineman school. It just has to go toward improving their education in some capacity.”
The best part about the program is that it doesn’t take away from Summit Quest’s resources and activities in the community. All the money to fund the scholarships is raised and donated specifically for that purpose, meaning that this is just another way in which Summit Quest is reaching the community and individual families.
“And we’ve already been contacted by additional families who would like to donate toward more scholarships for next year,” James said. “This is definitely a spark that has caught fire.”
William James said he is proud of the work Summit Quest is doing in Rome and Floyd County and is humbled to be the channel through which these generous donations by families are reaching the community.
“Summit Quest exists to promote strength, hope and service,” he said. “This is just another way to continue that. It’s an honor to be able to present these scholarships in memory of Roy Philpot, Bobby Mixon, James Gribble and Randy James. We’re keeping their stories alive. During the presentation we share a little about each of them. It’s a celebration.”
Summit Quest will announce publicly when it is accepting applications for next year’s scholarships.