Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is offering a chance to all local backyard cooks to prove their barbecue is the best around in the 2021 Backyard BBQ Bash on May 7 to 8 at Ridge Ferry Park.
Teams of four can enter to cook Boston butt or a half chicken and put their cooking reputation on the line as a panel of judges will select the best barbecue.
Winners will receive cash prizes, trophies and bragging rights as the best barbecue cooks around.
The cost to enter the contest is $250 and includes four $35 tickets to the Cody Johnson concert at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday, May 8. Full competition rules can be found online at rfpra.com, and teams can download the forms and take them to the Parks and Rec offices at One Shorter Avenue to register.
This is an amateur only event. Entry divisions include backyard for families and friends, businesses and non-profits and government agencies. First and second place winners will be announced in all three divisions while one lucky team will claim the overall prize of best barbecue in town.
All teams and spectators will be asked to follow COVID and social distancing guidelines to keep everyone safe.
“We had a great barbecue competition in the past, but it was aimed at professional-level teams. We wanted to emulate that but also ensure that local businesses, schools, civic groups, families and others were the ones competing and winning prizes,” RFPRA Director Todd Wofford said. “And all of the teams get four tickets to the Cody Johnson concert that night at Ridge Ferry Park to help cap off what we know is going to be a great day.”
For more information about the event, visit rfpra.com or email Lindsey Jones at jonesl@floydcountyga.org.