The art exhibition will be held at the Rome Area History Center from Nov. 9, 2022 to Jan. 7, 2023.
Artists of all ages are encouraged to submit artwork with an angel theme. All mediums are permitted including paintings, drawings, sculptures, pottery, photography, crochet, knits, quilts, beaded art, and mixed media. There will also be a Christmas tree in the exhibit space for angel themed ornaments submitted.
"The Giving Angels art exhibition brings the spirit of the holidays to the Rome Area History Center in the form of art and giving," said Jody Jones, event and experience specialist for the tourism office. "The show also provides an opportunity to spotlight our local artists and share their talents with visitors in town for the holidays."
Artists whose work is selected for the exhibition must offer their works for sale at the exhibition. Entries will be sold on temporary consignment. The proceeds, less the 20% consignment fee, will go to the artist. The artist may choose to donate their proceeds to one of the following charities: Community Kitchen, PAWS, Salvation Army, Mercy Care Rome, or Artist's Choice of Charity. The 20% consignment fee will go to the non-profit, Rome Area History Center. Designation of the proceeds must be selected at time of submission.