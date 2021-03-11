The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism announces a call for entries for the 2021 Georgia's Rome Photo/Video Contest & Exhibition. Photographers and videographers are encouraged to submit photos and videos that showcase the beauty of Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County. Prizes will be awarded and it is free to enter.
Participants can submit entries in nine categories to include Historic Sights, Outdoors, Downtown Rome, Cave Spring, Events, Paws Permitted, Food, Holiday, Sports and Video. Entries will be accepted March 11 through April 25.
The public will have the opportunity to voice their opinion for the People’s Choice Awards for best photo and best video. All entrants’ photos will be uploaded onto the Georgia’s Rome Facebook page, and all videos will be uploaded to the Georgia’s Rome YouTube page. The public will be invited to vote April 26-29. The photo and video with the most combined Likes, Comments, and Shares will each win the People’s Choice Award.
Photos and videos will be considered for selection in the exhibition from all entries received. An exhibition for the photos and videos selected will be held at the Rome Area History Center June 8-19. Of the photos submitted for the exhibition, prizes will be awarded 1st Place ($100 Gift Card), 2nd Place ($50 Gift Card) and 3rd Place ($25 Gift Card). People’s Choice awards ($50 Gift Card) will be selected by the public online. Winners will select a gift card from any one of Georgia’s Rome Hospitality Members: Restaurants, Retailers, Service providers, Hotels. Awards and prizes will be presented at the opening reception to be held Tuesday, June 8, 5-7 pm.
Imagery that best captures the uniqueness and beauty of Georgia’s Rome will be selected for the exhibition. All entries will be considered, however preference will be given to imagery captured in high resolution.
“We encourage participants to submit entries that share a sense of place,” said Kristi Kent, communications director for Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism. “Submissions should capture the beautiful qualities and characteristics of Rome that make our town unique.”
Photography and video selections will be showcased throughout the year in print and online with credits to the photographer and/or videographer. Photographers whose work is selected for the exhibition will have the option to sell their work displayed at the exhibition and will retain 100% of the total sale.
Submit entries online at RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit. Entries may also be submitted on a USB drive with completed entry form (available at RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit) and delivered or mailed to the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop located at 402 Civic Center Drive, Rome, GA 30161.
For complete details on image and video formats, entry forms, submission guidelines, and the exhibition, please visit RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit or call 706-295-5576.