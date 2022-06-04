The Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Country Band will perform at Kingfisher Art Co. on Friday, June 10, featuring Mike Bubb on bass & Joel Savoy on fiddle.
This is an all ages show, generously sponsored by Kingston Downs, and doors open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance, or $25 the day of the show, and seats can be reserved for those who won’t be dancing. Visit kingfisherartco.com to purchase tickets.
Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms are known to roots music fans across the globe for their soulful harmonies, driving dance tunes, classic original songs, and commitment to the raw truth of rural American music. Both originally from Washington State, they made a home in Portland, Oregon, where they are foundational to the exceptional old-time and country music scene with the Caleb Klauder Country Band and their membership in the Foghorn Stringband, in which Caleb was a founding member. Charismatic performers, they bring their unique set of talents to the stage with an eye towards good times and an ear towards the deepest songs and tunes.
Their repertoire is made up of original songs and tunes as well as gems from American roots repertoires. Music is clearly in their blood. Caleb and Reeb’s originals and interpretations of songs have been covered and recorded by many performers and their musical presence reaches into a diverse and loyal fanbase, giving credence to the impact that this duo has on their listeners. Pillars of the Northwest music scene, they carry the torch of their music around the world, and can be found touring as a duo, as well as with the Foghorn Stringband, and the Caleb Klauder Country Band. Their fans exude admiration for the timeless sound that these two produce, capturing the essence of American roots music.
Their album “Innocent Road” includes a clutch of lovingly arranged Klauder originals, along with well-placed and rare covers. The pair bring the spirit of legendary country duos into their contemporary takes on country music. Trading vocals back and forth, they complement each other strikingly well in an attractive meld of honky-tonk that brushes shoulders with trad bluegrass. Caleb has penned over 50 songs, many of which are standards across America in honky tonk and bluegrass jams and festivals, both on and off stage. There is a long list of bands and singers who have recorded Caleb’s songs over the years.
Kingfisher Art Co. is a downtown location with no designated parking lot. Look for street parking along Broad St. and E 1st St., or use one of the closest parking lots a block away at either the lot behind Harvest Moon, or at Truist Bank, and the Roman Chariot provides free rides from and to anywhere in downtown Rome if you text them your location at 706-413-2822.