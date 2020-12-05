Local artists Cabell Sweeney and Chelsea Riley are offering locals a chance to view and purchase their unique handmade wares through Dec. 8.
“Obviously, this is a challenging time to be an artist and a small business owner,” Sweeney said, “but we have worked hard to design and create special pieces for giving or adding to your personal collections. Even in the midst of challenging seasons, there are reasons to celebrate.”
All items are hand made in Rome and range from whimsical Christmas pieces to heirloom-quality serving pieces for year-round use. This sale will also include boxwood wreaths and artfully presented amaryllis and paperwhite bulbs, scheduled for Christmas blooms.
“Each item is one-of-a-kind so we felt it was important to allow customers to come and see the collection in person,” says Riley. She confirmed there will be many Covid precautions in place. “We ask that our patrons wear masks and observe social distancing. We also encourage people to dress warmly as all the doors will be open and check out will be outside.”
For those who are not able to shop in person, there is a pop up Instagram sale planned for Sunday, Dec. 6. Once the Christmas sale concludes, Riley & Sweeney will be working on an online inventory for web sales in 2021.
Cabell’s Designs will host their Christmas Open House & Sale at 9 Bale St. through Dec. 8. Hours vary daily. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. — 4 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Tuesday 11 a.m. — 4. p.m.
For more information, including photos of featured pieces, visit cabellsdesigns3 on Instagram.