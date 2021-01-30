The smell of cookies baking in the oven or tasty sauces simmering on the stovetop are hard to resist for adults and kids alike. Here are a few simple steps to keep your little chef safe from potential burns, whether in the kitchen, around a fireplace or in any other part of your home.
CHILDPROOF YOUR ELECTRICAL OUTLETS AND APPLIANCES
Keep appliance cords out of reach children's reach especially if the appliances produce a lot of heat.
Cover electrical outlets so that children are unable to insert metal objects, such as forks or keys.
Keep an eye on appliances such as irons, curling irons or hair dryers that can heat up quickly or stay warm after use. Unplug these items after you're done.
Don't carry or hold a child while cooking on the stove. Instead, move a highchair in the kitchen within reach or sight before your start. Then talk to your children so they know what's going on. It's a great way to spend time together.
CHECK TO MAKE SURE THE WATER TEMPERATURE IS JUST RIGHT
With everything going on, we know the water heater is the last thing on your mind. But a small adjustment can give you one less thing to worry about.
To prevent accidental scalding, set your water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or the manufacturer's recommended setting.
Consider installing anti-scald devices in water faucets and showerheads to avoid potential burns.
Check the water with your wrist or elbow before giving your baby a bath.
USE THE BACK BURNER AND OVEN MITTS
Kids love to reach, so to prevent hot food or liquid spills, simply use the back burner of your stove and turn pot handles away from the edge. Keep hot foods away from the edge of your counters.
Use oven mitts or potholders and keep hot foods and liquids away from table and counter edges. Be careful if your oven mitt is hot; when combined with heat, the moisture can cause scalds.
Slowly open containers that have been in the microwave, as steam can burn little fingers and faces.