ENGAGE OLDER KIDS IN COOKING
Teach older responsible kids how to cook safely. It will make your life easier if your kids can cook some of their own meals ( and maybe yours, too). Teach them never to leave the kitchen while they are using the stove or oven. Don’t forget that the number one cause of home fires is unattended cooking.
Don’t allow children to use a microwave by themselves until they are both tall enough to reach it safely and able to understand that steam can cause burns.
Instruct older kids to use oven mitts or potholders to remove items from the oven or stove and teach them how to use a microwave safely.
BE CAREFUL WITH THE MICROWAVE
Microwaves can heat unevenly and create hot spots, so avoid using them to heat baby formula or baby milk
Heat bottles by placing them in warm water, and make sure they have cooled to the appropriate temperature before feeding your baby.
INSTALL SMOKE ALARMS AND CARBON MONOXIDE ALARMS
Fire and burns go together. Prevent them both by installing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms. Most alarms today are of good quality if they have the U.L. label.
KEEP FLAMMABLE MATERIALS AWAY FROM SPACE HEATERS
Remember to keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn.
Make sure you turn them off when you leave the room.
INSTALL BARRIERS SUCH AS SAFETY GATES AROUND FIREPLACES, OVENS AND FURNACES.
Make sure your fireplace is protected by a sturdy screen. Remember that glass screens can take a long time to cool down.
If you are using a fireplace or wood stove, burn only seasoned hardwood such as oak, ash or maple.
If small children live in or visit your home, use a safety gate around your fireplace or wood stove.
BLOW OUT CANDLES AND STORE MATCHES OUT OF REACH
Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn, and always blow them out when you leave the room or before you go to sleep.
Make it a habit of placing matches, gasoline and lighters in a safe place, out of children’s reach. Avoid novelty lighters or lighters that look like toys.
Teach kids never to play with matches, lighters or fireworks. Depending on the age and maturity level of your child, it may be reasonable to use the items with the supervision of an adult. Just be sure that a fire extinguisher and a phone are close by in case of an emergency.
Unplug and safely store irons, flatirons and other appliances that might be hot to the touch.