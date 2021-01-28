Bill Wear doesn’t need the fanciest, most expensive tools. In fact, he prefers the older ones.
So when he saw an old potter’s wheel, unused and inoperative, he decided to take on the project of trying to restore it.
Wear lives in Rome and is a teacher at Cedartown High School. About a year ago he took up pottery, saying it challenges his inability to relax.
In August 2020, another local potter, Jerry Maschinot let Wear have an old pottery wheel he wasn’t using anymore.
“He’d had it for years,” Bill said. “I thought I might want to see if I could restore it so he let me have it.”
The pottery wheel was a prototype, hand build by a man named Paul Soldner. Wear believes it was built in 1982 and that there were only eight or nine of these prototypes made.
But after years of caked on clay and water damage, the wheel was inoperable.
“The wood that was on it had been eaten up by water and mud from years and years of just sitting,” Wear said.
But he managed to salvage that and make it usable again.
However, the wheel was so packed with clay that the hardest part of the restoration was simply taking the whole thing apart. Wear wasn’t familiar with the type of bearings the wheel uses and he couldn’t get them off. It was stuck. So he took it over to the Floyd County College and Career Academy where welding students and teachers helped out by separating the various parts of the wheel.
The entire process took months. Wear got the wheel in August and it was finally put back together a couple days before Christmas.
“I’ve already been using it,” Wear said. “I’ve been making pots on it. I’m a new potter and I’d go to (pottery) class a couple hours a week but that wasn’t enough for me. I wanted a wheel at home but they can be really expensive. So this came along at the right time. And it was a great covid project over the summer.”
So thanks to the generosity of a fellow pottery, the ingenuity of some College and Career Academy students and the determination of Wear himself, he now has his very own wheel at home to practice his pottery.
“We have an attic space that had been completed by the previous owners of our house,” he said. “My wife Jenny has her studio up there and now I have a little spot in corner where I can let the mud fly.”