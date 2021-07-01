The Broad Street Unearthed lecture series continues July 9 with the 300 Block.
The event is free.
Each month the series covers a different block of Broad Street and local historian Selena Tilly will lead guests on a trip through local history.
Through photographs, documents, maps, and other information, guests will explore how each block was built up from the time of the Native Americans to today, along with how the buildings and streets that surround them changed over time.
Tilly, historian and archivist for the Rome Area History Center, will be the speaker. Tilly is a lifelong Roman and her family has called Floyd County home since 1827. She has studied, collected, and researched Rome and Floyd County history for over 40 years, and has been associated with the history center since it first opened in 1996.
The lecture will begin at 6 p.m. in the upstairs room at the Rome Area History Center which is located at 305 Broad Street.
Additional dates are Aug. 13 (400 block) and Sept. 10 (500 block).