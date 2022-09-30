bright star rehearsal

Students rehearse ahead of the opening of “Bright Star,” a musical written and composed by comedian Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. Performances start at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 through Oct. 8 at Sisters Theatre. The final showtime is at 2 p.m., Oct. 9. Tickets are $7 and are available online at berry.edu/onstage

 Berry College
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In