The Berry College Theatre Company is performing the musical “Bright Star” written and composed by comedian Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell.
The performance is at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 through Oct. 8 at Sisters Theatre. Final showtime is at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 and tickets are $7. Tickets are available at berry.edu/onstage.
“Bright Star” follows Alice Murphy who finds herself at the crossroads of life. After falling in love with her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Ray, and birthing their first child, their parents find a way to ruin the relationship, and her son is whisked away. Years later, she is the editor of The Asheville Southern Journal and meets a promising writer named Billy. She soon realizes that the boy carries a handmade sweater in his personal belongings, the same sweater she knitted 20 years ago.
Handling the Grammy-nominated mix of country and bluegrass styles is a job for the experts, and the Berry music program has called in some of the best in the region. Joining the students onstage will be musicians who will be playing later this year at Atlanta’s Fabulous Fox Theatre productions of “Hadestown”, “Pretty Woman” and “Chicago”.
“This musical, based on a true story, is one that we can all relate to as our protagonist takes us on her journey, teaching us about the importance of love, family, and redemption,” said director Scott Willis. “Whether it’s the story telling from our fabulous cast, the scenic designs from our crew, or our onstage band, this show will give you the full musical experience that you do not want to miss.”
Berry Associate Professor Alice Bristow, who is designing the 1920’s and 1940’s costumes for the production, has designed at theaters and opera houses across the country. Bristow describes “Bright Star” as a southern gothic story full of hope.