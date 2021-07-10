The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. Players gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center – 1325 Kingston Road. For information, please call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of June are:
June 3, 2021 20 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
2nd place (tie) Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Pauling and Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
3rd place Marsha Welch and Mary Hudson
June 7, 2021 28 participants
1st place (tie) Jane Doss and Martha Ann Hopson (both from Lake Arrowhead) and Mason Brumby and Frances Gresley (both from Cedartown)
2nd place Chuck and Karen Betz
3rd place Charlesean Bennett and Elizabeth Harrison
4th place Bob Henderson and Marsha Welch
June 10, 2021 20 participants
1st place Helen Paracka and Elizabeth Harrison
2nd place Tricia Self and Marsha Welch
3rd place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
4th place Bob Gregg and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
June 14, 2021 18 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Mark Webb
2nd place William Fambro and John Cauble (Canton)
3rd place Helen Paracka and Jodi Barton
4th place Charlene Turner and Carol Willis
June 17, 2021 20 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Mark Webb
2nd place Charlene Turner and Mary Hudson
3rd place (tie) Bob Henderson and Dan Paracka & William Fambro and Tricia Self
June 21, 2021 26 participants
1st place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
2nd place Chuck and Karen Betz
3rd place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling
4th place Helen Paracka and Bob Henderson
5th place John Cauble (Canton) and William Fambro
June 24, 2021 20 participants
1st place Carol Willis and Charlene Turner
2nd place Karen Betz and William Fambro
3rd place (tie) Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling & Elizabeth Harrison and Helen Paracka
June 28, 2021 26 participants
1st place Chuck and Karen Betz
2nd place William Fambro and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
3rd place Daniel Paracka and Mark Webb
4th place Bob Gregg and Francis Gresley (Cedartown)
5th place Helen Paracka and Ed Paulling