Fresh off the Broadway stage, Lindsay Bradshaw now makes her way to the DeSoto stage where she’ll be using her experience to put on a show for Rome audiences.
Lindsay brings more than 13 years and over 5,000 performances worth of experience — most recently in the Broadway hit “Wicked” — to two shows at the DeSoto Theatre on Saturday.
She and husband Jared Bradshaw will present “Kids Disney Hits” at 11 a.m. as well as “The Great American Songbook” at 7:30 p.m.
The Bradshaws are best known for their long runs on Broadway in “Wicked,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Jersey Boys.” Jared attended Shorter College.
The entire production is being sponsored by Karen and Gary Smith who say “Rome is home” to them and they feel blessed to have lived in this community.
Gary has musical and stage connections of his own, having performed in Rome with Scott MacLeod, Jeff MacLeod and Richard Price as the “Kingston Connection.” He starred in several RLT productions; most notably as Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” as Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady” and as Gaylord Ravenal in “Showboat.”
He also served as President of RLT.
The first of the Bradshaws’ performances will be “Kids Disney Hits” and will feature hits from beloved Disney films such as “Frozen,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” “Hercules,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Mary Poppins.”
The show is geared toward families and kids of all ages and begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the DeSoto.
Later on in the day, the duo will present a musical tribute called “The Great American Songbook.” The show features songs from a variety of shows including “Wicked,” “The Sound of Music,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The King and I” and “Annie.”
This concert is being billed as a “parents’ night out” and begins at 7:30 p.m. A VIP reception will take place at 6 p.m.
The shows are benefits for the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation. Tickets are available online at Desoto.org. Tickets for “Kids Disney Hits” are $12 for children 2012 and $15 for adults. Tickets for “The Great American Songbook” are $47 for general admission, $77 for reserved section and $40 for the pre-show reception.