boys in the band (copy)

The Boys in the Band, an Alabama tribute band, will be the headliners at the second First Friday concert of the season on July 7. The free concert will take place at the Town Green with opening act Jeremiah Wheeler taking the stage at 7 p.m.

 Contributed
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In