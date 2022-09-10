Most of volunteers who filled the activity center at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Thursday morning were retirees. And many of them aren’t even members of that church.
But they formed an impressive production line to make sure that thousands upon thousands of shoeboxes were filled with toys and necessities for children they don’t even know.
The building was stacked with large cardboard boxes that said “Samaritan’s Purse” which is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization and has, since 1970, provided spiritual and physical aid to people around the world. The shoeboxes are part of Operation Christmas Child. Each year, volunteers pack hundreds of thousands of shoeboxes with toys and necessities for needy children in dozens of countries.
Weyman Storey has been organizing a local drive for Operation Christmas Child for about 13 years. His work with the organization started in his Sunday School class at Pleasant Valley North many years ago.
“We take donations and look for bargains and closeouts on items we need to put in shoeboxes,” Storey said. “We take these items and we pack them up and they go to 110 different countries around Christmastime so children will have something and they’ll have the gospel message.”
Holy Trinity Lutheran has generously offered the use of their activity center in Garden Lakes as a hub for all the packing. On Wednesday and Thursday volunteers spent hours packing all manner of goodies and necessities in the shoeboxes.
Last year, Storey and local volunteers packed 5, 459 shoeboxes. They hope to surpass that this year. Boxes are separated by sex and age group. But most contain a notebook, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, a small backpack, a toothbrush, a comp, a cup, socks, crayons and various toys according to the age of the child it’s intended for.
Storey said he and the volunteers will try to have all the boxes packed by Monday but it’s a daunting task. However, the volunteers said they loved the work. They enjoyed the atmosphere and cheer in the building and said they were happy to know children in other countries might have a little better Christmas because of the work being done right here in Rome.
The volunteers smiled and chatted as they sorted through dolls, sunglasses, balls, crayons, sidewalk chalk and other small toys to place inside each shoebox.
When all the boxes are filled, they will be transported to the local dropoff point which is the Church at Northside and from there, they’ll be sent to Atlanta. It’s there that every single box will be inspected and a gospel message included for each child in the language of his or her country. And finally, the boxes will be labeled and shipped to countries around the world.
The boxes are a blessing to thousands of children in impoverished or war-torn nations who may not have otherwise gotten anything for Christmas.
Storey said they’re still looking for volunteers and donations. Folks are needed to move or pack boxes and of course donations are always welcome. Those would like to help can call John Graham at 770-548-2997.