Rome residents who’d like to visit popular area musuems the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum can do so starting Saturday, June 13.
Those museums will reopen to members June 13 and to the general public Saturday, June 20.
“Over the past, staff at the museums worked very hard to engage people by providing digital content and learning experiences. I am so proud of their efforts and we appreciate all of the positive feedback we have received. We look forward to opening the museums again,” said Georgia Museums, Inc. Chief Operations Officer Cathy Lee Eckert.
Museum members will get priority visitation to the reopened museums beginning June 13 and and lasting through June 19. The museums will open to the general public on June 20th. All guests (including members) are encouraged to purchase timed tickets online and in advance of their visit to guarantee museum entry.
Guests who do not have an electronic ticket will be allowed to enter when and if time slots become available.
To help stop the spread of COVID-19, several significant changes have been made to the museums. Those visiting the museum will be asked to follow guidelines to facilitate social distancing and healthy sanitary behavior. Signage will be posted throughout the museum reminding guests of these precautions.
Touch intensive exhibits or galleries will remain closed, as well as all theaters. The Bentley Planetarium at Tellus Science Museum will offer a reduced show schedule with limited seating.
Cafés will be open with limited seating, to comply with state regulations and guidelines. Museum stores will be open, but will cap the number of shoppers at any given time.
Special programming such as lectures, book signings, and workshops will be reintroduced later.
Patrons are also asked to play a vital role and help make our reopening a success. Individuals who have been exposed to someone with the virus, or who are running a temperature, or have other virus-related symptoms, are asked not to visit the museum. While face masks are not required, guests are asked to consider wearing one.
The museums will operate under normal business hours.
Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum are located in Cartersville. The Booth Western Art Museum is the largest museum of its kind in the Southeast and an affiliate to the Smithsonian Institution. At 120,000 square feet, the Booth is designed to resemble a modern pueblo. The Booth’s permanent collection of Western art, Presidential portraits and letters, and Civil War art allows visitors to “See America’s Story” — the land, people, struggles, dreams, and legends — in paintings, sculpture, photography and artifacts. For ticket sales and more information, visit www.boothmuseum.org.
Tellus Science Museum is a 120,000 square foot Smithsonian Affiliate museum featuring four main galleries: The Weinman Mineral Gallery, The Fossil Gallery, The Millar Science in Motion Gallery, and The Collins Family My Big Backyard. A digital planetarium and an observatory with a state-of-the-art 20-inch telescope is also located at Tellus.
For more information about Tellus Science Museum, visit www.tellusmuseum.org or www.facebook.com/tellusmuseum.