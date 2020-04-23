Cartersville’s Booth Western Art Museum is offering a variety of online programming free to people of all ages.
The museum’s aim is to educate, entertain, and inspire guests through the exploration of Western art, popular culture, and American heritage in a welcoming environment.
They’ve maintained an active online presence throughout the quarantine and have several interactive classes scheduled in the days and weeks ahead including drawing classes, “Cowboy Logic” and live art demos. Here are a few upcoming events that can be accessed via the museum’s Facebook page.
Today — Free Facebook Live with artist Lori Putnam: The best way to become better at any skill is to practice. But how do you know if you are practicing correctly? Lori will share ways you can become more self-aware, critique your own paintings, and create a self-teaching environment. There is no time like the present to roll your sleeves up and get to work. The class will take place from 11 a.m. to noon.
April 24, 28, May 1, 5, 8 — Facebook Cowboy Logic with Cowboy James: Join Cowboy James on Booth Museum’s Facebook page every Tuesday and Friday at 4:30 p.m. EST to hear traditional Cowboy Logic in Troubled Times.
May 7 — Free Facebook Live Art Demo with Caleb Thomas Goggans: “Giving Depth and Life to Paintings With Transparency”. Transparency in oil paint is an often overlooked quality that offers powerful possibilities to create depth, atmosphere, and vibrant life to paintings. I’ll be sharing how to understand paint transparency and opacity, and how to harness those qualities to improve your art. This class takes place from 1-2 p.m.