Beulah-Mae-Portrait.jpg (copy)

The "Black Barbie" film gives voice to the insights and experiences of Beulah Mae Mitchell who spent 45-years working at Mattel. The film will not be screened on Saturday, Sept. 16 as previously announced. The new screen date and time will  be made available to the public soon.

 Contributed
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In