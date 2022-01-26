There’s a birthday party on Clocktower Hill on Thursday morning and the community’s invited to attend.
Rome’s iconic Clocktower turns 150 years old and the city is hosting a big celebration at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27 marks exactly 150 years, down to the day, that the Clocktower was dedicated 150 years ago.
“It’s our official kickoff to all the celebrations and activities we’ve got planned,” said Kristi Kent, Communications Director for the City of Rome. “There will be a ribbon cutting and opening ceremonies.”
Kent said the celebration with have an 1870s-style theme with Jamie Doss, Doug Walker and Phillip Little dressed in period attire for a quick history lesson.
“We’ll have a proclamation, a quick little bit of history with some character interactions and then we’ll have cupcakes and cocoa,” she said. “It’ll all take place on Clocktower Hill.”
The Rome High School Band will be playing music from the 1870s to add to the celebratory atmosphere.
“I think it’s so important to celebrate the Clocktower’s 150th birthday,” Kent said. “It has so much historical significance and it’s so important to preserve these historical structures and make sure it’s around for generations to come. We can help it stay important and we need the community’s support to keep it there.”
Few people appreciate the Clocktower’s historical significance more than Selena Tilly of the Rome Area History Center. She leads Clocktower Tours and is happy to share the structure’s significance.
“Of all the buildings in Rome, it’s one that really ties us to our past,” Tilly said. “In more ways than one. It’s not just that it was originally a water tank for fighting fires. And it’s not just that it was a reservoir that provided water to homes and businesses downtown. But there’s also the history of the company that made it. It’s got ties to Bowling Green, Kentucky and Reading, Pennsylvania. There’s so much history around the clocktower itself.”
Tilly said we tend to become complacent and just walk past the structure, not realizing how remarkable it is. Even visitors to Rome will ask about its significance and she hopes locals are able to tell them and to take pride in that.
The structure also holds a special place in Tilly’s memory as she can remember visiting the Clocktower as a child with her father.
“For me it’s something that I can remember seeing when I was a child,” she said. “My father would take me up there. He knew the man that operated the clockworks and I can remember climbing the steps and seeing the clockworks in the 70s.”
On Thursday evening the Rome Area History Center will host the opening of an art show that includes Clocktower art submitted by Rome residents of all ages and abilities. Creativity awards will be handed out at 5:30 p.m. and the public will be able to view all the beautiful entries paying tribute to the Clocktower and its history.
The Rome Area History Center is located at 305 Broad Street.