Bringing fresh local produce, flowers, meat and a variety of other goods, the Between the Rivers Farmers Market returns to Bridgepoint Plaza on Saturday.
The market takes place on the first and third Saturdays of each month, giving the community the opportunity to purchase essential fresh food needs in an open air environment.
It features locally grown produce, meat, eggs, local honey, baked goods, coffee, local artisans and breakfast from pop-up chefs.
It runs Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza.