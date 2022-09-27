Music fans can enjoy two upcoming concerts at Berry College.
The first will take place Thursday, Sept. 29 and is part of the college's Faculty Art Series. It features Kris Carlisle and Michael DeSousa in the Bell Recital Hall starting at 7 p.m.
Carlisle, professor of music (piano) and DeSousa, artist affiliate and trombonist, will play pieces by Vaughan Williams, Gershwin and Beethoven.
Carlisle has performed across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia. He has created several albums: "The Silence Between," "The American Evolution," "Piano Sonatas and the American Evolution," and "Piano Preludes."
DeSousa has performed at the Hard Rock: Atlanta, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and accompanied Indie pop band Foster the People. DeSousa won Kennesaw State University’s prestigious Concerto Competition while completing his undergrad and received his DMA at the University of Kentucky.
The next musical event features the Berry Singers and Wind Ensemble Mountain Day Concerts
The Berry College Wind Ensemble is ushering in Mountain Day with a fall concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6. in Bell Recital Hall. The concert will feature a selection of musical works, marching from the ensemble, and other festive music, all to spread the spirit of Mountain Day.
The Berry Singers will perform a concert to celebrate Berry’s alumni at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Bell Recital Hall. The event is open to the public.
This performance is special for the Berry choir alumni and students to participate with generations past in the traditional song at the end of their concert with a performance of “Lord Bless You and Keep You.”