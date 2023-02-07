Berry College will host a series of events highlighted by a presentation from Alabama's Poet Laureate, Ashley M. Jones.
Starting on Thursday, Feb. 9, vocal students will perform their annual Vocal Honors Recital in Bell Recital Hall at the Ford Auditorium.
Sixteen students were selected from the jury after taking courses from Lecturer of Music Ruth Powell Baker, Artist-in-Residence Indra Thomas, and Artist Affiliate Scott Willis.
The concert, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. The students will sing German Lieders, also known as art songs. Another name for the event is Schubertiads, as it celebrates the works of 19th century Austrian composer Franz Schubert.
On Friday, Feb. 10, the Poet Laureate of Alabama, Ashley M. Jones, will present a poetry reading at the college.
The reading, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 4 p.m. in the College Chapel as part of the Georgia Poetry Circuit.
Berry is a member of the Georgia Poetry Circuit, which works to bring acclaimed poets to 10 Georgia colleges. Jones is the first Black Poet Laureate of Alabama.
She has published three poetry collections, each of which garnered critical acclaim. Her debut, “Magic City”, was published in 2017 and received the Silver Medal in the Independent Publishers Book Awards. Her second collection, entitled “dark // thing,” was awarded the Lena-Miles Wever Todd Prize for Poetry, and her most recent release “REPARATIONS NOW!” was longlisted for the PEN/Voelcker Award for Poetry.
Artist Jeanine Hill will present an exhibit of her work, "The Clarity of Water," at Berry's Moon Gallery beginning Feb. 13 and will remain on display through March 16.
The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hill will deliver an Artist's Talk on Monday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m.
Her work primarily features hand-built ceramics, as well as utilizing a variety of mediums as she navigates social, political, and environmental topics through her personal experiences into her art.
Currently, Hill serves as an assistant professor of art at Elon University and holds an MFA degree in ceramics from the University of Delaware.