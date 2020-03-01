Over the next few days, Berry College will be hosting several events that are open to the public.
On Monday, artist Pam Beagle-Daresta will show and discuss her work in the invitational group exhibition, “Embodiment II,” at 5 p.m. in the Berry College Moon Gallery.
Beagle-Daresta is a teaching artist in Marietta. Her work explores the human figure in a wide range of styles and methods including non-toxic printing and sculpture from paper pulp. She will discuss these explorations while referencing her work in “Embodiment II.”
“Embodiment II,” which will feature artwork that utilizes the human figure in a range of media and approaches, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, through March 19.
Beagle-Daresta is a member of many state government art institutions including the Georgia Council for the Arts, the Mississippi Art Commission, the South Carolina Art Commission and more. She regularly exhibits her work in juried, group, and solo shows and has her work in numerous private and institutional collections.
The artist talk and the exhibit are both free and open to the public.
Also on Monday, McAllister Hall Auditorium will be the venue for a presentation, “Ethics for Police: Lessons from the Opioid Epidemic.” which will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Jake Monaghan, University of New Orleans assistant professor of philosophy, will explore how police officers and medical professionals respond to drug abuse. He also plans to examine how the principles of proportionality, leniency and equality can be useful in the creation of law enforcement policies.
Monaghan’s research primarily focuses on how ethics of consent affect medicine and politics, as well as evaluating these same effects on medical professionals and police officers in the face of police militarization and the use of excessive force in law enforcement. His work has been featured in Philosophical Quarterly, the Journal of Medicine and Philosophy, the Journal of Philosophy, to name a few.
This event, which is hosted by the Berry College Honors Program, is free and open to the public.
On Tuesday, Zach Rowden will perform an electric upright bass and violin concert at 7:30 p.m. in the newly renovated Betty Anne Rouse Bell Recital Hall at Ford Auditorium.
Rowden is from New Haven, Connecticut, and has played in venues all over the world and collaborated with many artists, expanding his realm of work and styles. The event is free and open to the public.