A Berry College senior wants to put a spotlight on female filmmakers. She hopes her new documentary will do just that.
In 2021, women accounted for 25% of those working in key, behind-the-scenes roles of the top 250 grossing films according to the Center of Women in Television and Film.
“I am making this documentary to highlight the importance of high school film programs and the impact they can have on the film industry in the future,” Robinson said of her film ‘A Look Into Young Female Filmmakers.’ Her focus is on emphasizing the importance of getting young women involved in the industry from as early as high school.
She learned about the Floyd County College and Career Academy’s Film, Arts Media & Entertainment pathway and was impressed by what she saw.
“Through multiple recommendations, I was able to hear about the FAME pathway at the Floyd County CCA and look further into the work they do,” she said. “The fact that they prepare students for not only college but also a career in film if they choose, was highly impactful for my decision to feature them.
Rick Williams, the teacher of the FAME pathway, was excited at the idea of Robinson’s film which would highlight the program and how it prepares students for a possible career in the industry.
“When I received the initial email from Zoe my response was ‘Yes, yes, a million times yes!’,” Williams said.
The FAME pathway is in its second year at the CCA and has already achieved success with regional and national awards in filmmaking.
“Offering classes like FAME at the high school level is great for students from all backgrounds to get a glimpse into the film industry at an early age,” Williams said. “Not only can the students get hands-on learning with industry-standard equipment, but it can provide internship opportunities that they wouldn’t normally have access to on their own.”
Robinson filmed on location at the College and Career Academy. She conducted interviews with students to get their perspectives on their experiences in the program and to get their take on the lack of diversity in the industry.
“There’s so much that goes into a film, and finding people that I can work with who are willing to do that with me, I find a lot of joy in that,” said Jaleigha Harris, a senior in the FAME pathway. “It’s part of the reason why I like coming to school, and it’s a positive experience.”
Robinson said her goal for the film is to inspire other schools in Georgia to build programs similar to the CCA’s FAME. She said the curriculum gives students a head start in the state’s rapidly growing film industry.