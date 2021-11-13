College Broadcasters Inc. and College Media Association recently recognized Berry College’s student-run multimedia website, Viking Fusion, and Department of Communication students in their respective competitions last month.
CBI announced its winners as part of the organization’s annual National Student Electronic Media Convention. Winners of CMA’s Pinnacle Awards and Film and Audio Festival were announced during the ACP/CMA Fall National College Media Convention.
The roster of national award winners and those Berry students who placed, by competition:
CBI National Student Production Awards
Second Place, Best Live Sports Broadcast, “Berry Softball vs. Rhodes College”
Third Place, Best Video PSA, “Dangers of Dating,” produced by Carlie Little, Matt Parks, Rachel Siler and Halle Teague
Fourth Place, Best Live Sports Broadcast, “Berry Football vs. Centre College”
CMA Pinnacle Awards
First Place, Best Audio Slideshow, “Finding faith and recovery through hunting and fishing,” produced by McKenna Lentych
Honorable Mention, Best Audio Talk/Entertainment Programs, “Martha’s Mysteries,” produced by Alyssa Freyman
CMA Film and Audio Festival
Second Place, Best Video Sports Package, “Building the Perfect Pole Vaulter,” produced by Noah Syverson (C21) and Jamison Guice (C21)