The Smithsonian Institution will feature a Berry College geology professor discussing her research on Iceland for the Smithsonian Associates Streaming series.
Associate Professor of Geology, Tamie Jovanelly, will present “The Top Ten Geological Wonders of Iceland” from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., on Feb. 17 via Zoom.
The event requires tickets and is open to the public. Tickets for this lecture are available for purchase at online at http://events.si.edu/149741916/GeologicalWondersofIceland
“Iceland is a mecca for geologists as it represents the world’s best exposures of plate tectonics, volcanics, and glacial features on an island the size of Kentucky,” Jovanelly said.
Smithsonian Associates is part of the Smithsonian Institute, the world’s largest museum, education and research complex. Smithsonian Associates is the largest museum-based educational program in the world. Through this program, individuals have access to programs and courses, studio arts classes, virtual tours inspired by the Smithsonian Institution’s research, collections and exhibitions and more. Lectors invited to speak are distinguished experts, professionals and researchers of various fields of interest.
Jovanelly will discuss the forces that have shaped the Icelandic landscape, specifically the influence of structure, process and time on the island’s geologic evolution. The lecture will last for 50 minutes with an additional 30 minutes for questions and answers.
In July 2020, Jovanelly published an advanced geological textbook, “Iceland Geology: Tectonics, Volcanics, and Glacial Features.” After publishing this textbook, she began a 16-stop book tour and, since the onset of COVID, has spoken virtually at more than 30 museums, science cafes and universities around the country. The Smithsonian Institution invited her to speak after hearing one of these lectures.
She first visited Iceland in 2006 and has since returned many times to conduct research and lead undergraduate students on study abroad trips.