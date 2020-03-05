Costa Rica has been a hot spot for American ecotourism for years, but that is being threatened, at least on the eastern side of the nation, by water-related issues.
Enter Berry College Associate Professor of Geology Tamie Jovanelly, who received a Fulbright research grant and has been studying the issues since 2017.
Geology is much more than the study of rocks and much of Jovanelly’s work for the past two decades has been centered on water — from Iceland to Africa and now Central America. She is a classically trained hydrologist and currently serves as a U.S. Fulbright Specialist, allowing her to consult on worldwide water conservation, allocation, and quality issues.
She said that the eastern side of Costa Rica is being influenced by the lack of sanitation and damage to infrastructure from earthquake activity back in the 1990s. Concerns center on three big national parks in particular: Tortuguero, Cahuita and Gandoca-Manzanillo.
Both the east and west coasts of Costa Rica were being developed and marketed as tourism attractions in the ’90s but earthquakes caused disruptions. The infrastructure on the eastern half has not been restored to the level to sustain continued development.
The Berry professor has been collaborating with the National University of Costa Rica where she has hired graduate-level students to help develop baseline data.
Jovanelly said that, in addition to the impact on the parks and tourism, many of the large pineapple and banana plantations have problems related to water issues. She said those problems include the presence of high levels of E-coli, nitrates and phosphates.
“We’re just now starting to crunch the data,” Jovanelly said.
Forest managers in the national parks are going to take the data to nearby city councils to advocate for better infrastructure.
“The cool thing about Costa Rica is that the national parks are so revered, such an important part of the tourist economy, that having the data will help the managers champion preserving the national parks,” Jovanelly said.
There’s been an emphasis on the development of hydroelectric power, which is also having an impact on the parks.
“Costa Rica set a goal of being 100% sustainable for energy by 2021,” Jovanelly noted.
But the hydroelectric projects are harnessing water before it can flow into the parks, which is increasing turbidity and changing the dynamics of the flow.
“That was an important aspect of the grant, to be able to anticipate problems with those stream systems,” Jovanelly said.
She pointed out that 2019 was particularly dry and she could tell a difference between water quality in the parks from 2018 to 2019, when flows were significantly reduced just to be able to continue to produce electricity.
Jovanelly hopes to return to Costa Rica this summer before completing the full report.