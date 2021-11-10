Berry Fine Arts Department presents Veterans Day Concert Nov 10, 2021 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Berry College Department of Fine Arts will present a Veterans Day Concert on Thursday, Nov. 11 starting at 7 p.m.The special concert of patriotic music will take place at Bell Recital Hall and will feature the 116th Army Band from the Georgia National Guard alongside Berry music students. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists