A Berry College Artist-in-Residence and renowned opera singer just wrapped up a show at Lincoln Center Theater in New York City.
Indra Thomas appeared in “Intimate Apparel,” a new opera written by Lynn Nottage with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and based on Nottage’s critically-acclaimed play.
“I truly enjoyed being a part of this ground-breaking opera and the possibility of ushering in a new genre of music… Opera Broadway,” Thomas said.
“Intimate Apparel” tells the story of Esther, a lonely, single African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and undergarments. Seeking romance, Esther embarks on a letter writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal, and comes to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life’s challenges.
Thomas’ resume includes Liu in “Turandot”, High Priestess in “Aida” (Metropolitan Opera); Aida in “Aida” (Chorègie d’Orange, Bregenz Festspiele, Liceu, Hamburgische Staatsoper, Opera Africa, Palau de Les Arts Reina Sofia); Amelia in “Un Ballo in Maschera” (Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino; Teatro Carlo Felice; Wiener Staatsoper). Concerts include: “VerdiRequiem” (Carnegie Hall, Orquesta Sinfonica de Euskadi). “Live from Lincoln Center: Porgy and Bess” (Emmy nominated); “A Child Of Our Time” by M. Tippett (The Proms, Aukland Symphony) and film, “Driving Miss Daisy” and “The Upside.”