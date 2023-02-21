Oberon, Titania, Hermia and Puck are just a few of the recognizable names to take the stage when Berry College Theatre Company presents Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
The show runs through Feb. 26.
Directed by Professor Jennifer Bradford, this timeless classic promises to entertain audiences ages 5 and up.
The play takes place in Athens, and all its actions revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. There's a conflict among four Athenian lovers. In another subplot, a group of amateur actors rehearse a play before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own intrigue.
“A Midsummer Night's Dream is exactly what we need in Spring 2023," Bradford said. "Sit back, tune your ears, and prepare to enjoy a dreamy night of theatre. Our students will speak the speech and play their parts with joy and a little magic.”
Audiences can see fairies cast spells, lovers fall in and out of love and actors struggle to put on a play while while a mischievous hobgoblin causes chaos for them all.
“It will be a colorful, mystical, and magical show," said costume designer Crystal Vassor. "We've put a lot of work into this process and would love nothing more than to share it."
Cast member Nolan Scoretz said the play is a fun, dramatic story about love, conflict and magic. This is his first time acting and he said he's fallen in love with the story and those working on the production.
“Working to make these timeless characters come to life has been an incredibly rewarding and unique experience," said fellow cast member Mariana Harrison. "We’ve put a lot of work into making them real and compelling and fun, which I think will create a really special experience for the audience.”
The show runs Feb. 22-26, Wednesday to Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.