Berry College welcomes the art of leading contemporary artist Makoto Fujimura to The Martha Berry Museum in conjunction with his Cecil B. Wright III Integrity and Leadership Lecture.
The exhibit opened Feb. 1 and runs through April 15.
Admission is free.
Fujimura’s process driven, refractive “slow art” has been described by the New York Times as “a small rebellion against the quickening of time.”
Fujimura began the “Waterflames” series after becoming a survivor of Sept. 11, 2001 and “Ground Zero” resident, as his daily effort to turn flames of destruction into flames of sanctification. The “Walking on Water” series also began as an elegy to the victims of March 11, 2011 Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami in Japan, to ask the question, “can we walk on water?” Additional Fujimura pieces are featured to capture a comprehensive nature of his art.
Fujimura notes that these works integrate the language of Japanese art of 16th to 17th Century with the modernist works of Mark Rothko and Arshile Gorky, together into a contemporary expression. Nihonga (Japanese-style painting using pulverized minerals and gold and silver) materials are transmuted into contemporary expression of Fujimura’s as “slow art”. For the viewer, his works require slowing down to truly see the refractive, prismatic colors in over 100 layers of paint in some of the surfaces.
“The opportunity to engage with Fujimura’s paintings in person allows the viewer to appreciate the movement and transformative surface of the canvas, thanks to his deft use of the Nihonga technique. “Waterflames and Walking on Water” is one exhibit you do not want to miss,” said Rachel McLucas, curator of Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum.
Also on view is “New Creation,” a documentary film produced by the Fujimuras discussing their respective pursuits of making beauty and seeking justice. Haejin Shim Fujimura is the managing partner of Shim & Associates, P.C. and the CEO of Embers International, Inc. They work together to connect creation of beauty with bringing justice into the world to end human trafficking.
In addition to the exhibit, Fujimura will speak March 23 at 6 p.m. in the College Chapel as part of the Cecil B. Wright III Integrity and Leadership Lecture. In his lecture, “A Kintsugi Journey: A Theology of Making,” Fujimura will discuss how beauty emerges from brokenness and the common call we have to create beauty and bring justice.
And on March 24 at 5 p.m. at the Christopher Browning Pavilion at Oak Hill, Makoto Fujimura and his wife, Haejin Shim Fujimura, will conduct a seminar, “Beauty + Justice.”