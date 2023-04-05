Berry College Associate Professor of Geology Tamie Jovanelly is the host of a geology-related show for The Weather Channel.
While the show is still in production and Jovanelly can’t disclose as much information as she’d like, she did say the show is a six-part series that will air in the fall. She’s filmed both in-studio as well as on location.
“The goal of the show is to educate people about how geological processes (e.g. volcanism, glaciers, plate tectonics, water) have shaped landscapes over time,” she said. “For me, pretty landscapes become spectacular when you know what you’re looking at.”
During the pandemic, Jovanelly said she became very comfortable speaking in front of the camera. She initiated a 60 “stop” book tour for her book “Iceland: Tectonics, Volcanics, and Glacial Features” via zoom.
That tour included a sold-out audience at the Smithsonian Natural History Museum.
She also created a YouTube Channel called “Lessons in Geology” on which she posted more than 30 episodes relating to physical and historical geology.
“So, hosting a show on geology feels very natural,” she said.
And she’s “having a blast” filming both in-studio and on location. Although, some of the filming “on-location” has been a bit challenging.
“Imagine trying to ‘act natural’ when your teeth are chattering,” she said. “The good news is that there was always hot chocolate at the end of each set.”
Those who’d like to follow Jovanelly on social media can do so on Instagram at drjovanelly.