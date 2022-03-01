Berry College students kicked off the opening of the Intercultural Center recently with speakers and activities on diversity and inclusion.
The Berry Intercultural Center was created after students requested a safe and welcoming space for marginalized student populations and allies intent on building an inclusive community.
“We need this space,” said Macilah Taylor, student director of support services. “Many students put a lot of work into speaking to what Berry needs and this was one of the things we directly asked for. It is very special because this is a testament that change can happen.”
The Student Diversity Initiatives office at Berry works to foster an inclusive and supportive environment on campus for students from all backgrounds. Director Haley Smith said the space to celebrate diversity is not only as a physical location, but also a representation of the Berry community.
“We want this space to be inclusive not only within these walls, but also outside of these walls," Smith said.
Central to the introduction of the center was the unveiling of a new mural that symbolizes change and transition on campus. Students led the process to create the mural, working with artists Xaivier Ringer and Berry alum Ellie Borromeo. The room is divided into three sections: a quiet space, a conference area, and a hangout area. It can also be converted for speaker events, such as last week's seminar on “Black LGBTQIA Resiliance” with Holiday Simmons of the Campaign for Southern Equality.
Other opening week events included:
Hillsong Church Pastor on racial justice in the Christian church
Safe space training for LGBTQIA+ allies with PFALG