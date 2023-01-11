The picture perfect views at Oak Hill & the Martha Berry Museum as well as Berry College will be the backdrop for this year's Senior Scholars program which offers a variety of courses for adults 55 and over.
Area seniors once again have access to a variety of educational and growth opportunities in a picturesque location.
Berry College's Oak Hill & the Martha Berry Museum in Rome will once again host its Senior Scholars program, a series of courses for adults 55 and over, beginning the week of Feb. 14 and running throughout the spring.
“Senior Scholars is growing,” said Allison Moore, Director of Community Engagement & Education at Oak Hill. “We’ve loved seeing many new faces in the past couple of years, and are excited to be bringing a wide array of new classes and returning favorites for the many avid learners in our local senior community.”
Now in its 28th year, the Senior Scholars program offers several classes and social programs with learning opportunities designed for senior adults.
The courses are designed to encourage participants to build friendships and a sense of community while participating in lifelong learning and growth in a multitude of subjects and activities.
This semester, the program is offering 17 unique courses, taught both by Berry College faculty and members of the Rome community.
Courses feature a wide range in topics, such as watercolor painting, journaling, Spanish language, and literature. There is also a selection of health and wellness courses including pickleball, yoga, dance, and nutrition.
Some specific courses include Exploring Historic Berry, Introduction to drawing, Watercolors II, Understanding Viruses: The Basics of Virology, Gentle Yoga, Pickleball 101 and 102, Book Club: "Horse" by Geraldine Brooks, Red Capes and Blue Beards: Fairytales Uncloaked, Heart Healthy Eating, Tappercize and Conversational Spanish.
There are even a couple opportunities for scholars to enjoy the history and sights at Berry College. There will be a Lunch and Learn about the history of weaving at Berry and a spring garden tour of the mountain top House O' Dreams.
Most courses are held at Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, but a few are held on the Berry College campus.
Registration opens on Jan. 13 at 8 a.m. and continues until the start of classes. Use the above link to register online. In-person registration will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 in The Martha Berry Museum, located at 24 Veterans Memorial Hwy. Rome, Ga. 30165.