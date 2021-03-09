Tree Campus Higher Education has recognized Berry College for its tree conservation efforts for the eighth consecutive year.
The Arbor Day Foundation Program recognizes colleges and universities every year for promoting healthy trees and student involvement in conservation efforts.
Berry first applied in 2012 and has been recognized each year.
Colleges and universities must meet five standards to receive this recognition, including the establishment of a campus tree advisory committee, a campus tree care plan, a campus tree program with dedicated annual expenditures, Arbor Day observance and sponsorship of student service learning projects.
Eddie Elsberry, Berry’s director of environmental compliance and sustainability, is tasked with Environmental Protection Agency, Environmental Protection Division and sustainability initiatives across the world’s largest campus. Even through coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Elsberry led the campus in maintaining these standards, including the celebration of Arbor Day.
“We gave away saplings to faculty and staff using a social distancing drive-by, where they could pick up a tree,” Elsberry said.