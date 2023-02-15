Diversity Initiatives

Dr. Vonnetta West presents a "Bias Challenge" Feb. 1 in the Intercultural Center at Berry College. The event was sponsored by GHD in partnership with Berry College and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

 Brant Sanderlin/Berry College
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In