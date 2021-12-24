A Berry College associate professor is wearing a new crown these days. And it could give her a global platform from which to promote environmental awareness.
Dr. Tamie J. Jovanelly is an associate professor of geology at Berry but she’s recently been named Mrs. Southeast Earth which advances her to the national Mrs. Earth pageant in Orlando, Florida in January.
“I serendipitously came across the pageant when I was searching for climate change grants and ways to support a non-profit organization that I work with in Uganda called Kirinda Youth Environmental Management and Poverty Alleviation Program Uganda,” Jovanelly said. “I entered the competition, and after a long application process and a series of competitive interviews, I was “crowned” Mrs. Southeast Earth.
Mrs. Earth is an annual international beauty pageant that advocates for environmental awareness, conservation, and social responsibility.
But there’s a long process to even apply to be a Mrs. Earth contestant. The first obvious qualifier is that one must be married. Jovanelly checked that box since she’s married to Joe Cook, the proprietor of American Vascular Access in Rome.
She also had to answer a series of questions that illustrate her personal commitment to sustainability and conservation.
“This was easy for me because over the course of a decade I have completed water quality assessments on five continents focusing on major river systems like the Nile, Ganges, Amazon, Mississippi and many other rivers,” Jovanelly said. “The main objective of my research is to answer the question ‘What is the best way to promote clean water for all?’ With the data I collect I meet with stakeholders, policy makers, and local non-profit groups to educate and implement grass-root changes that work to improve the health of their watersheds.”
She then had to submit a recorded introduction video, a green-project and was interviewed by a panel of judges. Her green-project focused on Iceland.
“I recently wrote an award-winning and best-selling book about Iceland that focuses on the advanced geological concepts of the island — Iceland: Tectonics, Volcanics, and Glacial Features,” Jovanelly said. “During the fall I presented a series of lectures that focused on sustainable energy using Iceland as an example of how greenhouse emissions can be reduced by using carbon-neutral energies like geothermal and hydroelectricity.
In October, she learned that she had been named Mrs. Southeast Earth. The announcement was made on a Zoom conference. Since then, she’s made a series of public appearances and has presented her green-project lecture series in and around the Southeast eight times.
The National competition is in Orlando, FL. Jan. 4-9. “Pageant Week” includes a series of environmental clean-ups, sisterhood events, appearances, and stage rehearsals. The formal pageant will be held on Jan. 9. That’s when Jovanelly will learn if she can bear the supreme title of Mrs. Earth.
“I entered the competition so that I could have another platform to raise awareness about environmental issues,” she said. “Additionally, I have been on a life-long journey to change the mold of what a scientist looks like to the world. I especially want young girls to know that they can wear both heels and hiking boots, that they can be a beauty queen and a respected scientist, and that their actions toward a cleaner planet CAN make a difference. Hence, my platform is whether it’s in heels or it’s in hiking boots, let’s take a stand for a cleaner planet.”
But there’s more on the horizon for Jovanelly who recently celebrated 15 years at Berry College and whose mantra is “Winners Do More.” This past spring she became a Geological Society of America Fellow. And in the summer she’ll be one of 33 scientists aboard a 3-mast Barquentine sailing ship leaving out of Oslow, Norway. The ship will be heading to the Arctic Circle with stops along the International Territories of Svalbard.
“My research will focus on climate change, water quality, and general geologic mapping,” she said.
To learn more about Jovanelly’s research, visit online at www.globalwaterquality.com or her author website at www.geologyoficeland.com